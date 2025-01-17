Toronto's polar plunge turns woman's hair into ice sculpture; video of ‘Canada cold challenge’ goes viral

A Toronto resident, Shikha Agarwal, captivated Instagram with her “Canada cold challenge” video, showcasing the extreme chill in the region. Braving the icy weather, she stepped onto her snowy porch with wet hair, asking, “How cold is it in Canada right now?” Moments later, her hair froze mid-air, with water droplets turning into ice crystals. Toronto’s bone-chilling temperatures plummet as low as -20°C.(Instagram/@Indianvloggerincanada)

This striking visual reflects Toronto’s bone-chilling temperatures, which often plummet below freezing in January, dipping as low as -20°C (-4°F) during cold spells. The city’s winters, influenced by arctic air masses, make such scenes a reality for residents.

The video sparked an array of reactions online, with one user humorously commenting, “Now u will face hair loose.”

Another added, “It is just because her hairs were wet and she came out.. nothing elsee..”

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, a video emerged showing a person in Saskatchewan, Canada, tossing water into the frigid air, which froze instantly due to the extreme cold.

Polar vortex in Canada

Temperatures in Saskatchewan dropped as low as -22°C with the wind chill. Forecasters attributed the harsh weather to the polar vortex, a mass of cold air circulating around the Arctic.

Much of Canada remained under weather alerts as blizzard conditions blanketed regions with heavy snowfall.

According to reports, Environment Canada said parts of Toronto were hit by heavy, blowing snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some areas receiving up to 40 centimetres.

According to Narcity, the polar vortex is sweeping across the country, bringing "severe cold" conditions. Canada will face frigid weather this weekend and into next week, with temperatures plummeting below -40°C in some provinces. According to a new forecast from The Weather Network, the polar vortex is expected to extend across North America, delivering "dangerous cold" to parts of Canada. This event will mark "one of the most significant and widespread Arctic outbreaks" in North America since 2014.

