Travis Head refuses persistent fans chasing him for selfie. Viral video ignites 'no means no' debate online

A video recently surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of debate and disappointment among users. The clip shows a few individuals, who claimed to be fans, persistently chasing Australian cricketer Travis Head for a selfie in what appeared to be a supermarket. The cricketer, currently in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, was seen clearly refusing multiple requests for a photo. Despite his repeated "no", the fans continued to follow him, eventually grumbling about his so-called "attitude". HT.com could not confirm the exact date or location of the clip. A video showed fans chasing Travis Head for a selfie despite refusals, sparking online debate.(Instagram/zayn_vloggs)

“He is showing too much attitude,” one of the men can be heard saying in the now-viral clip, while also trying to explain the situation to curious bystanders at the location.

Users call out harassment disguised as fandom

The incident, shared originally by Instagram handle ‘Zayn Khan’, quickly amassed over a million views and began circulating on multiple platforms.

The clip was widely reshared, with one notable repost on Reddit by user ‘Kcilcte’ sparking a flood of reactions. A caption on one of the re-posted videos read, “Another influencer in Hyderabad harassing Travis Head for a picture. Where do they get this sense of entitlement?”

Social media reacts strongly

The incident reignited the ongoing "No means no" conversation, with many users asserting that "No is a complete sentence" and should be respected without any need for explanation.

One user expressed frustration, calling the fans’ behaviour “cringeworthy and invasive.” Another criticised the “lack of basic courtesy” shown towards a guest in the country. Several users felt it was an example of growing entitlement among influencers, particularly in urban areas. Some voiced sympathy for Head, noting how exhausting public appearances can be for players during the IPL season. A few questioned whether such fans genuinely care about the sport or are just chasing clout. Others simply said the video was “hard to watch” and “second-hand embarrassing.” One user summed it up by saying, “Fans like these give real fans a bad name.”

Travis Head continues IPL campaign

Travis Head is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. His team recently faced Gujarat Titans on April 6, where GT won the match by 7 wickets.