‘Turtles’ run around in a yard, video surprises people

A video showcasing a group of ‘turtles’ running around in a yard has left people both amazed and amused. The clip has now created a buzz among netizens too.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption “I didn’t know turtles can run.” The clip opens to show the ‘turtles’ running in speed. If you’re wondering how a turtle can do that, then you’re not alone as several tweeple had the same question. Turn out, there’s an easy answer to it – the turtles are not real and they are created by a VFX artist named Vernon James Manlapaz. The artist originally shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption “Speedy.”

Take a look at the incredible video and don’t forget to keep the sound on:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Insane work on the lighting and shadows,” praised an Instagram user. “That looks so real,” shared another. It indeed does. “Amazing work!! The life likeness of the turtle is immaculate,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

