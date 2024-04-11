 Twitter down: X users confused after Elon Musk-owned platform suffers outage | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Twitter down: X users confused after Elon Musk-owned platform suffers outage

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 11, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Soon after the outage, many netizens were left confused and took to the microblogging platform asking if X is not working.

X (formerly Twitter) users reported an outage for a brief period on Thursday. Several users were having trouble accessing the site due to a technical issue. According to Downdetector, which detects and monitors online outages and difficulties, users reported being unable to use the platform. Soon after the outage, many netizens were left confused and took to the microblogging platform asking if X is not working.

X down for several users: The X logo is shown on a computer screen.(AP)
X down for several users: The X logo is shown on a computer screen.(AP)

While a few asked if the platform is down, others took the route of hilarity and made a few jokes about it. (Also Read: X, formerly Twitter, down for some users)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Here's how people reacted to the X outage:

This occurs following an hour-long temporary outage earlier this month on the Meta-owned services Instagram and WhatsApp. Users of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads reported being unable to access the apps for about two hours in March, during a significant outage.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Twitter down: X users confused after Elon Musk-owned platform suffers outage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On