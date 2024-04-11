Twitter down: X users confused after Elon Musk-owned platform suffers outage

X (formerly Twitter) users reported an outage for a brief period on Thursday. Several users were having trouble accessing the site due to a technical issue. According to Downdetector, which detects and monitors online outages and difficulties, users reported being unable to use the platform. Soon after the outage, many netizens were left confused and took to the microblogging platform asking if X is not working. X down for several users: The X logo is shown on a computer screen.(AP)

While a few asked if the platform is down, others took the route of hilarity and made a few jokes about it. (Also Read: X, formerly Twitter, down for some users)

Here's how people reacted to the X outage:

This occurs following an hour-long temporary outage earlier this month on the Meta-owned services Instagram and WhatsApp. Users of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads reported being unable to access the apps for about two hours in March, during a significant outage.