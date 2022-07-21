Two baby elephants start playing as their parents get busy foraging. Watch

Two cute baby elephants found the perfect thing to do when their parents got busy searching for food. And now, a video showing the antics of the little ones is winning people’s hearts after being shared on Twitter. There is a possibility that the sweet clip will have the same effect on you too.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on her personal handle. “While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play,” she wrote along with the heart emoticon. She also added that she received the video as a forward.

The video opens to show a few elephants standing at the side of the road. Within moments, two little elephants start walking together. The video then shows the kids playing.

Take a look at the video:

While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play ❤️#elephants vc - a forward pic.twitter.com/KANRlbcDoQ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 18, 2022

The video has been posted on July 18. The video has also accumulated more than 38,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered nearly 1,900 likes. People have also posted various kinds of comments.

“Cutest little babies. Love them,” posted a Twitter user. “Playing time!!” expressed another. “Adorable,” commented a third. “Cute, lovely and beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON