Home / Trending / Two baby elephants start playing as their parents get busy foraging. Watch
trending

Two baby elephants start playing as their parents get busy foraging. Watch

The video of the baby elephants that started playing together after their parents got busy was posted Instagram.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the baby elephants playing together.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the baby elephants playing together.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Two cute baby elephants found the perfect thing to do when their parents got busy searching for food. And now, a video showing the antics of the little ones is winning people’s hearts after being shared on Twitter. There is a possibility that the sweet clip will have the same effect on you too.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on her personal handle. “While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play,” she wrote along with the heart emoticon. She also added that she received the video as a forward.

The video opens to show a few elephants standing at the side of the road. Within moments, two little elephants start walking together. The video then shows the kids playing.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 18. The video has also accumulated more than 38,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered nearly 1,900 likes. People have also posted various kinds of comments.

“Cutest little babies. Love them,” posted a Twitter user. “Playing time!!” expressed another. “Adorable,” commented a third. “Cute, lovely and beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out