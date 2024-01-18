UK couple steals bank cards from gym goers to live a lavish lifestyle

Ashley Singh, 39, and Sophie Bruyea, 20, a couple living in South London's Bromley, lived a luxurious lifestyle until the Metropolitan Police realised where their money was coming from. As per the police, the couple targeted people at a gym and maxed out their credit cards on expensive things. A couple from the UK funded their luxurious lifestyle by stealing from others. (Unsplash)

The two would buy pricey items such as tech and designer gear, sell them and used the cash to buy bags, shoes, holidays, and a pedigree puppy. While they lived a fairytale life, their victims had money drained from their accounts and incurred massive losses.

Singh and Bruyea's lavish lifestyle met an abrupt end when a local police officer noticed a pattern and reported it to detectives who specialised in economic crime. Then, a Lewisham-based team used CCTV to track down their vehicles, phones and faces in order to connect them to every crime, reported the police.

There were 18 fraud reports in total, with 14 in the Metropolitan area, one from Sussex, one from Hertfordshire and two from Cambridgeshire, reported the police. (Also Read: ‘Bill is on us’: When a UK restaurant treated couple on their 50th wedding anniversary. Here’s why)

DC Luis Da Silva, from the Met’s economic crime team, said in the police statement, "You couldn’t fail to be moved by the devastating impact their callous behaviour had on people, and we hope that by catching them this offers victims a little bit of solace. I would urge anyone who has had something stolen to get in touch because we do want to drive down this crime and go after those who target the public."

He added, "We will now look to forfeit the proceeds of their crimes to try and help compensate those who went through this.”