UK man who lived in India in 2009 returns after 16 years to visit his childhood home: ‘Please don’t cry’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 30, 2025 05:30 AM IST

Ralph Leng, who lives in the UK, shared a video of him visiting his childhood home in India. It also shows visuals from when he was a kid.

A video of a UK man visiting his childhood home in India has left social media users teary-eyed. In the video, shared on Instagram, the man recalled his time in India as a kid, back in 2009. He also shared how it felt to see the house again after 16 years.

Ralph Leng in front of his childhood home in India. (Instagram/@ralphleng)
“I love India,” Ralph Leng, a citizen of Great Britain, wrote on Instagram while sharing his video. In the clip, he explains to his fans and followers that he is going to visit his childhood home.

Also Read: Indore’s cleanliness reminds UK tourist of Singapore: ‘India is often seen as dirty, chaotic’

Once he gets the permission to enter the house, he starts crying, unable to hold back his tears. He then goes on to share how he had to leave everything behind when he relocated from India with his family.

The video also shows snippets of throwback videos and photos, including one where Leng is seen playing with an elephant.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

Leng’s emotional response tugged at people's heartstrings. Many urged him not to shed tears. A few also flooded the comments section with heart emoticons to show their reactions to the video.

Also Read: ‘Is life better abroad?’ Indian compares life with UK cousin who has internships with ‘good pay, work-life balance'

An individual posted, “This video makes us feel so related to you.” Another added, “Glad to know that India, such a diverse country, made your childhood so memorable.”

A third joined, “Did you meet up with your childhood friends? Because I think that's more important.” A fourth wrote, “That got me emotional.”

Leng also shared a few more videos showing how he spends his time in India. They capture everything from him exploring the country to dancing with locals.

What are your thoughts on this UK man’s videos capturing his visit to India?

