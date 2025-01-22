Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ultra-thin Russian model of 50 kg eating ‘eggs, ice cream’ leaves people concerned: ‘Do you really eat the food’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 22, 2025 10:44 AM IST

A Russian model shared a video on Instagram showing what she eats in a day. Though she has a balanced diet, her weight of 50 kg has raised concerns.

A 21-year-old model’s video on what she eats in a day has left people concerned. Though her video shows a balanced diet, her weight of 50 kg has prompted many to suspect if she really eats the food she showed in the footage.

The image shows an ultra-thin model weighing 50 kg. (Instagram/@kxrpova)
The image shows an ultra-thin model weighing 50 kg. (Instagram/@kxrpova)

“What I eat in a day,” Moscow-based Kseniia Karpova wrote on Instagram. She shared that she starts her day with a breakfast of rice crackers, cucumber, and scrambled eggs. As the video goes on, she shows that she consumes different delicious foods, including ice cream without sugar and cinnamon rolls.

Also Read: Video of Lucknow’s Model Chai Wali goes viral, but people say ‘please tie your hair’

She also shares in her video that she walks almost 25,000 steps a day, prompting some to show their concerns and others to ask if that is possible.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual said, “You were tired because you're not nourishing your body. A common side effect of not eating enough.” Another added, “Do you really eat the food? Or is it just for the video?” A third expressed, “This is not normal.” A fourth wrote, “Need to stop normalizing eating disorders. She’s a few steps from hospitalization.”

A few, however, spoke in support of the model, like this person who commented, “Am I the only one that thinks that this isn’t unhealthy at all? She is eating—she’s just skinny, and the 25k steps are throughout the day. She didn’t just do that in like 10 seconds.”

Also Read: Who is Harsha Richhariya, influencer-turned-'Sadhvi' creating online buzz over Kumbh appearance?

Who is Kseniia Karpova?

Kseniia Karpova has pages and profiles on various social media platforms, in addition to Instagram. She regularly shares posts that capture her life, including her routine before fashion shows. At the time of writing this report, she had over 293,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this video of the model?

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On