Ultra-thin Russian model of 50 kg eating ‘eggs, ice cream’ leaves people concerned: ‘Do you really eat the food’

A 21-year-old model’s video on what she eats in a day has left people concerned. Though her video shows a balanced diet, her weight of 50 kg has prompted many to suspect if she really eats the food she showed in the footage. The image shows an ultra-thin model weighing 50 kg. (Instagram/@kxrpova)

“What I eat in a day,” Moscow-based Kseniia Karpova wrote on Instagram. She shared that she starts her day with a breakfast of rice crackers, cucumber, and scrambled eggs. As the video goes on, she shows that she consumes different delicious foods, including ice cream without sugar and cinnamon rolls.

She also shares in her video that she walks almost 25,000 steps a day, prompting some to show their concerns and others to ask if that is possible.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual said, “You were tired because you're not nourishing your body. A common side effect of not eating enough.” Another added, “Do you really eat the food? Or is it just for the video?” A third expressed, “This is not normal.” A fourth wrote, “Need to stop normalizing eating disorders. She’s a few steps from hospitalization.”

A few, however, spoke in support of the model, like this person who commented, “Am I the only one that thinks that this isn’t unhealthy at all? She is eating—she’s just skinny, and the 25k steps are throughout the day. She didn’t just do that in like 10 seconds.”

Who is Kseniia Karpova?

Kseniia Karpova has pages and profiles on various social media platforms, in addition to Instagram. She regularly shares posts that capture her life, including her routine before fashion shows. At the time of writing this report, she had over 293,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this video of the model?