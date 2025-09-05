‘Underestimate the intercourse?’: Man delivers incoherent English speech on Punjab floods with confidence

A video of a man trying to talk about the Punjab floods has gone viral on social media. The man’s incomprehensible speech when asked about the disaster, clubbed with his extreme confidence, has sparked laughter among people. A man has sparked laughter on social media with his unintentional incoherent remark on the Punjab floods. (HT_PRINT)

“Nobody can do geopolitics and weather activism better than this guy! Hats off!” an X user joked while sharing the video. The clip captures a man standing outside being asked by a journalist about the flood in Punjab.

The man goes on to give a speech in a mix of English and broken syntax, making it difficult to understand what he is trying to say. In his reply, he mentions various things, including the Himalayas, China, and the world war, along with phrases like “Flood is the Himalaya province of very rainfall” and “You have been underestimated the intercourse.”

Overall, the video captures a moment where a serious issue is met with an unintentionally humorous response.

How did social media react?

The video sparked a wave of remarks on social media. While some tried to understand the man's words, others lauded his confidence. An individual posted, “Hats off to the Journalist's patience.” Another added, “His urge to speak in English made him say ‘Underestimate intercourse’.”

A third remarked, “Britishers are searching for him after seeing this man's English-speaking skills. They want him for their Museum.” A fourth wrote, “Someone please give me this level of confidence.” A few noted that though the man’s speech was incoherent, his concerns seemed genuine.

Floods in Punjab:

On a serious note, recent floods have caused havoc in the state, claiming lives, causing infrastructure damage, and resulting in over ₹850 crore losses. “The challenge is enormous, as rural roads are the lifeline of villages. While no bridge has completely collapsed, at least 80 have become non-operational due to severely damaged retaining walls,” a Mandi Board engineer said.