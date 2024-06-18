UPSC aspirant’s mother faints, father in tears after being denied entry for coming late: ‘Ek saal gaya babu hamara’

A UPSC aspirant was denied entry to her exam centre in Gurugram for arriving late. The aspirant reportedly arrived at the gate at 9 am but was denied entry by the principal of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram. Subsequently, the aspirant’s mother fell unconscious, and her father was in tears. A video capturing this emotional moment has been doing the rounds on the Internet and has been garnering mixed reactions from social media users. UPSC aspirant comforting her mother, who fell unconscious at the exam centre in Gurugram. (X/@333maheshwariii)

“Condition of parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram,” wrote X user Sakshi while sharing the heartbreaking video on X.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The viral video opens to show the UPSC aspirant sitting next to her father, who is in tears, and mother, who fell unconscious. The UPSC aspirant consoles her emotional father, saying, “Papa! paani piyo. Kyun aise kar rahe ho? Papa, hum agli baar me kar denge. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Ye exam aisa nahi hai jo main pass na ho paun [Papa, please drink water. Why are you acting like this? Papa, we will do it next time. There’s nothing to worry about. This exam is not something I can’t pass].”

To which father replies, “Ek saal gaya babu hamara [A year has been wasted].”

But the daughter says, “Koi baat nahi! Naa umar nikali jaa rahi (It’s not a big deal. I am still young).”

As the video goes on, her emotional father stands and shouts, “Are sun lo. Tumhe shraap lagega tumhe [Listen to me, you will be cursed]."

The daughter then says, “Papa, kyun kar rahe ho aap aise [Dad, why are you acting like this]?”

They then team up to take her mother, who fell unconscious. However, she runs back to the gate and repeatedly says, “Naa jaungi [I won’t leave].”

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared on June 16, has gone viral with over 3.6 million views and still counting. Additionally, it has also received a flurry of likes and retweets. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section on the video.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“It is heartbreaking to see her mother like this, but the girl should have been more careful. Staffs are bound by strict protocol, and any lacunae here and there can jeopardise the whole process,” wrote X user Maverick.

Another X user, Mouli, who wrote the exam, said, “Even I attended exam yesterday, they allowed me in after 9 AM too. But some colleges, it depends on type of principal present. He allowed candidates till 9:25 AM and closed the gate afterwards. He was kind.”

“Maybe they got stuck while travelling, so they couldn't reach on time. But the rules are the same for everyone. The question is, are rules really followed everywhere for everyone?” said a third social media user.

A fourth expressed, “Principal is right here. No one is allowed after reporting time.”

“Rules have to be respected. My heart breaks for them, though,” a fifth individual said.