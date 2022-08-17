Home / Trending / US dad dances to Chale Jaise Hawayein from Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na. Watch

trending
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 05:46 PM IST
  • ‘Dancing Dad from US’ Ricky Pond grooved to the song Chale Jaise Hawayein from Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na that features Amrita Rao in it.
'Dancing Dad from US,' Ricky Pond is seen grooving to Chale Jaise Hawayein from SRK, Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na.&nbsp;(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a frequent user of Instagram, then you must have come across videos of a man popularly known as ‘Dancing Dad from US’, who loves shaking a leg to several viral and/or evergreen Indian songs. His videos get quite famous from time to time. His name is Ricky Pond and he is a father of four kids, according to his Instagram bio. Currently, a dance video of his is picking up, in which he is seen dancing to the song Chale Jaise Hawayein by artists K.K. and Vasundhara Das. The song was picturised on actor Amrita Rao.

The film that this song was featured in was titled Main Hoon Na which was released in the year 2004. The lead actors in this film were Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen - who continue to be household names. The caption to this video where the man can be seen happily grooving and lip-syncing to the song reads, "Chale Jaise Hawaye." It also credits the person who choreographed this dance - Sanket Panchal.

Watch it below:

Since being posted just eight hours ago, the video has also received more than 4,500 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“You look so happy dancing to this! Amazing!” commented an Instagram user. “My favourite song,” wrote another. “You are so cute,” said a third.

