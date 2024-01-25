US Embassy issues hilarious apology after American professor steeps up ‘tea controversy’

The US Embassy in London took to X to post ‘an important statement on the latest tea controversy’ after an American scientist shared her recipe for making the perfect cuppa. Wondering what it is? Well, she suggested adding a pinch of salt and squeezing the teabag energetically. The American professor suggested adding a pinch of salt and squeezing the teabag energetically to make a perfect cup of tea. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Michelle Francl, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College, analyzed dozens of research papers and 1,000-year-old texts before sharing her recipe in her new book, Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea. She recommended using short, stout mugs to keep the tea hotter. Pre-heating a mug or teapot could also increase the amount of caffeine and antioxidants released to create vital aromatic compounds. Francl also found that one should add warm milk after pouring the tea to avoid curdling. Additionally, she advised using larger tea bags or loose leaves to allow the tea leaves to move around, reports The Guardian. All this, in addition to the salt, for an enhanced flavour and movement for the perfect cup.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Reacting to the controversial recipe, the US Embassy wrote that it has ‘landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water’. The embassy added that ‘tea is the elixir of camaraderie’ and this recipe ‘threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship’.

“Therefore, we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And will never be,” the statement read.

The embassy concluded the statement on a hilarious note: “The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way - by microwaving it.”

Take a look at the entire statement here:

The post, since being shared on January 24, has gone viral with over 10.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The statement has also received numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how X users reacted to the tweet:

“This release is steeped in history,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That made us smile. Now please, for the sake of every Brit who is literally having palpitations this very second - step away from the microwave. We thank you for your cooperation.”

“Okay, that was funny,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Coffee is better than tea anyways.”

“That last line is an act of war,” joked a fifth.

“You should try tea with salt and butter, Tibetan style,” suggested a sixth.