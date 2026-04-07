US employee forced to eat dead tarantula during corporate retreat: ‘Pretty horrible’

In 2017, American tech company Plex took 120 employees on a weeklong corporate retreat to Honduras. What followed was a series of unfortunate events that reads like the plot of a slapstick Hollywood comedy. Details of the wild, wild corporate retreat have emerged online almost a decade later — and they include everything from a CEO who got food poisoning to employees passing out from the heat to survival games that involved eating dead tarantulas. Plex employees were challenged with eating scorpions, tarantulas and other bugs during Plexcon 2017 (YouTube/@Hoptocopter)

Six employees of Plex spoke to the Wall Street Journal about what went down in Honduras in 2017.

Chaos at corporate retreat Chaos began soon after 120 Plex employees landed in Honduras for what was supposed to be a fairly comfortable corporate retreat. First, Plex CEO Keith Valory contracted a severe case of E Coli and spent the entire week in his hotel room, hooked up to an IV.

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A former Navy SEAL ran Survivor-style team drills in the blazing heat, sending mostly unfit office workers crawling on beaches and sprinting through sand flea–infested terrain.

“One of our biggest mistakes was hiring a former Navy SEAL to pump the team up. As I’m in my room dying, I could hear them out there doing all their drills and yelling. So I’m in here thinking, This is terrible, but it sounds terrible out there, too,” CEO Keith Valory told WSJ.

Surviving the Survivor-themed retreat Plex had imagined the retreat to be a corporate getaway in a tropical paradise, but with a Survivor theme. Survivor, for those who may not know, is a reality TV franchise where contestants are placed in an isolated location and must weather a series of challenges to win the prize money.

The idea was that Plex employees would take part in team challenges that were fun, but not too gruelling.

Instead, employees recalled having to crawl through flea-infested beaches in the blazing heat and having to eat delicacies like scorpions and tarantulas.

Scott Olechowski, chief product officer and Plex co-founder, said that the opening challenge was “a contest where people on their different teams open up a platter. You have to eat what’s on the platter.”

Eating a dead tarantula Shawn Eldridge, head of business development and content at Plex, was unlucky enough to land a platter with a dead tarantula.

“You got something good, then not so good. It was escalating,” he explained. “When I opened up the cover, it was a dead tarantula.”

Shawn, a 55-year-old Texan, did not shy away from the challenge — even though his team members told him to quit. He described the taste as “pretty horrible”.

“I’m a Texan, so I’ve been around tarantulas my whole life, I knew what it was. Never eaten one. My team was just like, ‘If you don’t want to do this, you are totally fine. We can take the loss.’ I just grabbed it and did it. Pretty horrible, not going to lie. Those hairs,” he recalled.