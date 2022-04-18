US family bags world record for being the tallest in the world. Watch

Being tall isn’t all that rare but being tall enough to create a world record, that too with your whole family? Well, that’s definitely something the Trapp family can do. According to the official website of Guinness World Records, “A family in Esko, Minnesota, USA, has achieved a record that not many can measure up to - quite literally! Meet the Trapp family of five; Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam.”

It continues, “On 6 December 2020, the Trapps were confirmed as the tallest family in the world with an average height of 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in). The family's combined height is equal to the length of half a tennis court! (...) Unsurprisingly, all three Trapp kids played sports throughout their lives and were recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball.”

This video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Tallest family - 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) achieved by the Trapp family.” It also has a few hashtags accompanying it, like #tallestfamily, #tallpeople, #officiallyamazing and #guinnessworldrecords. We won't give away much more so take a look at this fun video for yourself.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments. It has also received more than five lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user hilariously wrote, “Their parents keep things under the bed instead of over the shelf. To keep away from their children's reach.” “People might get intimidated just by seeing them walk in a group like that (btw they are cool),” reads another comment. A third comment from Savannah, one of the Trapp kids reads, “Thank you so much, this is a great honour and it was such a fun process!”

What are your thoughts on this Instagram video by Guinness World Records?