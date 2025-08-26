Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Alexus Geier aka Alix Lapri of Power Book 2 arrested? Here's what we know

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 03:36 am IST

Viral posts claim actress Alix Lapri (Alexus Geier) was arrested in Georgia, but no verified sources confirm it despite a shared mugshot and reports.

A claim has gone viral on social media that says Alix Lapri, whose real name is Alexus Geier, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia. Geier is best known for playing Effie Morales in the TV show 'Power Book II: Ghost.' To back up those claims, a mugshot, allegedly of Capri, was also shared.

Actor and singer, Alix Lapri, best known for playing Effie in Power Book II: Ghost. (@thealixplapri on Instagram)
Actor and singer, Alix Lapri, best known for playing Effie in Power Book II: Ghost. (@thealixplapri on Instagram)

However, no verified sources have said that Alexus Geier, or Alix Capri, was booked in Georgia. As per the arrest records going viral on social media, shared by a news website called the Georgia Gazette, Capri was booked for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct on August 18.

Here's a post that claims Lapri was arrested:

This story is being updated.

Alexus Geier aka Alix Lapri of Power Book 2 arrested? Here's what we know
