'All the f***ing time…': Matt Riddle beats host on TMZ podcast, video goes viral -Watch

Matt Riddle, once a WWE United States Champion and now wrestling for MLW and other independent promotions, was part of a tense moment during his appearance on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring. Matt Riddle clashed with a TMZ host over Jake Paul talk, sparking debate on its validity.(@riddlebro/Instagram)

Host Branson Quirke questioned whether Riddle could defeat Jake Paul, suggesting it looked more like he was “looking for a payday.” Riddle snapped back immediately.

“This is the thing, I like when people say, ‘That’s not what I’m trying to say,’ or ‘No disrespect,’ right before saying something disrespectful,” Riddle said. “Let’s be honest, I’ve done your fing podcast how many times? Three, four times? I’m not even fing here to talk to you. I’m here to wrestle at MLW where I was the former World Champion. I’m about to be the fing World Champion again. I don’t know why you bring up CM Punk. I get a bunch of fing headaches all the f***ing time.”

The situation escalated, but both Quirke and Riddle broke into laughter while it played out, leaving uncertainty about whether the altercation was staged or not. No confirmation has been given on the incident.

Matt Riddle's inspiration behind wrestling career

Earlier this year, Riddle spoke on Rewind Recap Relive about how Bryan Danielson influenced him to pursue professional wrestling.

“I also saw that year Daniel Bryan beat Triple H and Batista. It was WrestleMania 30 and the first year of the network,” Riddle explained. “No knock to Daniel Bryan, he’s amazing, probably one of the best in the world. But I thought, if he can do it with a shoot background like jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai, and he’s not the biggest guy in the room, then there’s an opening for me too.”

Riddle pointed to the same event where Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s streak as a turning point. “It was a big WrestleMania. An MMA guy breaking The Streak in Brock, and Daniel Bryan not being that big but beating Batista, Triple H, and Randy Orton in one night to become Undisputed Champion. That showed me the door was open.”