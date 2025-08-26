Apple to launch iPhone 17 series on September 9. Here's everything else releasing

The wait is finally over! Apple on Tuesday, August 26, announced that it will be unveiling its much-awaited iPhone 17 lineup at a mega event on September 9, 2025. Tim Cook confirmed the event via his X account. It is scheduled for 1 PM ET or 10 AM Pacific time. The event, holding the tagline 'Awe dropping,' is scheduled at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. Apple event to take place on September 9.(X/@tim_cook)

Apple event

Apart from the new iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch models during the September event.

Earlier, launch events were Apple used to take place live, where several of its executives demonstrated various features and other details on stage. But the company changed it to pre-recorded videos starting from 2020, CNBC reported.

Apple informed that, besides other platforms, the event will be streamed on its official website.

Apple event: Expected launches

As part of the all-new iPhone 17 series, fans can witness the launch of the regular iPhone 17 model, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This means that the company is expected to replace the Plus version with the new, slim iPhone 17 Air model. Tech Crunch suggests that it could have a thickness of 5.5 mm and might come with a 6.6-inch screen, making it 0.08 inches thinner than the latest models.

The base iPhone 17 model might feature a bigger 6.3-inch screen, while Apple is said to have introduced a 120Hz refresh rate to it rather than the 60Hz in previous models, including iPhone 16.

A report in The Verge states that the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to add a Google Pixel-like camera bar on the rear end. Moreover, the company is expected to talk about the Liquid Glass software revamp, which is part of the iOS 26 software upgrade.

Besides its latest smartphones, Apple is likely to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 as well as Ultra 3, and SE 3.

Also, there are possibilities regarding the launch of AirPods Pro 3. This will take place three years after the last generation was released by the company.

FAQs

When will Apple iPhone 17 come out?

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9.

When and where to watch the Apple event in September?

Fans can watch the event on Apple's official website. It will start at 1 PM ET/10 AM pacific time.

Will there be iPhone 17 Plus model?

No, Apple is expected to replace it with the new iPhone 17 Air model.