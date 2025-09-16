Who is Beni Rae Harmony? Reporter resigns after being suspended over Charlie Kirk tribute

Beni Rae Harmony, a television anchor in Springfield, Illinois, has resigned from WICS-ABC20 after she said she was suspended for airing a tribute to Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University last week. Beni Rae Harmony resigns from WICS after Charlie Kirk tribute.(Instagram/beniraeharmony)

Beni Rae Harmony resigns after her Charlie Kirk tribute

On Monday, Harmony announced on social media that she was leaving the station. She claimed she faced retaliation for airing a one-minute tribute to Kirk on Friday. “I believe I am the first to be targeted for honoring him on air,” she wrote, adding that her decision was guided by her “faith and love of country.”

Her biography page on the station’s website was taken down following her announcement. The New York Post reported that WICS-ABC20 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beni Rae Harmony’s Charlie Kirk tribute

During the broadcast, Harmony described Kirk as a mentor, revealing she had worked for him at Turning Point USA in Washington, D.C., in 2021 and 2022. Fighting back tears, she recalled advice he often gave his staff: “When conversations stop happening, when individuals become wordless, that’s when violence begins. … Speak loudly, even if your voice shakes. Your words have meaning, your values have purpose.”

She closed her remarks by thanking Kirk, saying he had “changed her life,” and offered prayers for his family.

Employees fired over the Charlie Kirk killing case

Kirk’s killing has triggered a wave of firings and suspensions across industries as employers react to staff posts about the assassination. According to the New York Post, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines removed employees for mocking Kirk’s death. United Airlines also confirmed suspensions.

MSNBC fired analyst Matthew Dowd after he suggested on-air that Kirk’s rhetoric played a role in the violence. Public school employees and Office Depot staff have also faced discipline for celebratory or critical remarks about the incident.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10 while addressing students at Utah Valley University. Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is facing charges. Investigations into the shooting remain ongoing.

