Bindi Irwin shares video of emotional moment family learned about Robert's DWTS win, ‘You earned this’ | Watch

Bindi Sue Irwin revealed the moment she and her family learned that her brother, Robert Irwin, won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for Dancing with the Stars Season 34. Robert won the trophy alongside partner Witney Carson. Bindi Irwin shares video of emotional moment family learned about Robert's DWTS win(bindisueirwin/Instagram)

Bindi shared a video on Instagram, showing her, her mother Terri Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell and others rejoicing after learning Robert had won the trophy. Bindi, too, won Dancing with the Stars in 2015 when she was 17.

A text overlay on the video reads, “The moment we found out that Robert and Witney WON Dancing With The Stars”. The caption reads, “CONGRATULATIONS @robertirwinphotography AND @witneycarson !!!! Woohoo! So well deserved.”

Bindi congratulated her brother in a couple of other posts following his victory. She posted a video of an emotional Robert embracing her after his win, with a text overlay reading, “10 years ago I won Dancing With The Stars. Tonight, my little brother takes HIS mirrorball home.” She captioned the video, “I love you so much, @robertirwinphotography. Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You EARNED this.”

In another post, Bindi shared photos of her and Robert holding their mirrorballs. “TWO MIRRORBALLS NOW CALL AUSTRALIA ZOO HOME!!!! Congratulations and all the love in the world to @robertirwinphotography and @witneycarson. What. A. Night,” she wrote.

Robert Irwin pushed through a rib injury

Robert won the trophy despite a rib injury he sustained ahead of the finale. He injured himself just hours before he and Crason were set to take to the floor for the Season 34 finale on Tuesday night, November 25.

Robert said that his ribs were "really painful" and that he had to keep stopping to rest during practice. He and Carson kicked off their Freestyle to ‘Black & Gold’ by Sam Sparro and ‘The Nights’ by Avicii.