Robert Irwin injury: DWTS star's ‘ribs have been killing him’ ahead of finale, Witney Carson reveals

Robert Irwin reportedly injured his ribs ahead of the Dancing with the Stars finale. Irwin sustained the injury hours before he and Witney Carson were scheduled to take to the floor for the Season 34 finale on Tuesday night, November 25. Robert Irwin injury update: DWTS star's ‘ribs have been killing him’ ahead of finale (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)

Carson opened up about Irwin’s injury in a TikTok video, but did not reveal what exactly happened. The pro-dancer told fans that “more will be revealed” during the season’s final episode.

“My body is feeling it. Robert’s body is feeling it. We’re, like, kind of falling apart right now,” Carson, 32, said on Monday, November 24. “Just trying to keep it together for, like, two more days. Literally today and tomorrow, and then it’s over.”

“Robert’s ribs have been killing him, and more will be revealed on Tuesday,” she added, telling viewers they will “get a better idea of what we’ve been dealing with all week” during the finale.

Notably, Irwin has received support from high-profile individuals like Prince William, Russell Crowe and Jonathan Bailey during his DWTS journey.

‘I’ve already won in this experience with Robert as my partner’

Carson filmed her TikTok video while preparing for the final “camera blocking” of Season 34. In the video, she detailed how she and Irwin were getting ready for their final performance.

“So I’m headed to rehearsal first, just to clean up Robert and what we need to do for blocking, and then we go to Television City to lock the freestyle,” Carson explained. “And then we’re gonna go back to the studio to rehearse even more, because this is the last chance, and knowing Robert, he’s going to want to rehearse till the very last second.”

“Last night we stayed at the studio till it closed down,” she added. “Like, they had to kick us out at 9 p.m. We’re gonna have absolutely no regrets by the end of this.”

Carson and Irwin are one of five pairs competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The pair is up against influencer Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, and actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten.

Carson described her experience this season as “11 weeks of crazy, vigorous [and] hard dancing,” but also admitted it was an “emotional” ride with a “bittersweet” ending. “I was so emotional yesterday, I literally couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “I think for a bunch of different reasons. I think I’m emotionally and physically exhausted, but also that this whole experience is coming to an end. It just feels very bittersweet.”

Carson said that once this DWTS season ends, she is “very ready” to depart Los Angeles and return to her home in Florida, where her family lives. Talking about her experience with Irwin, she said, “I really do feel like I’ve already won in this experience with Robert as my partner, and the experiences and the memories that we’ve shared have been so special, and just this entire season just feels like the biggest gift.”

“I’m just so thankful and thankful for everyone that has voted, that got us here, and won’t start crying,” she concluded.