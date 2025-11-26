DWTS finale: When and where to watch Dancing With the Stars live in every time zone? Channel, start time

The much-anticipated season 34 finale of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is set to air live on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres this September.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

The final will be simulcast on both ABC and the streaming platform Disney+. Broadcast times vary by U.S. time zone, but here’s everything you need to know to catch it on time.

How to watch DWTS?

Viewers can watch live on ABC (via cable or local affiliate). If you do not have cable, streaming services like Disney+ or live-TV streaming bundles that include ABC should work.

If for any reason you happen to miss the broadcast, the finale will be available on demand the next day on Hulu (and Disney+).

Finale Schedule

The Season 34 finale will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

For those in the Central Time Zone, the broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (CT).

The show is a three-hour special, running until roughly 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. CT.

Who are the finalists, and how to vote on DWTS?

The finale will feature the last five celebrity-producing pairs battling for the Mirrorball trophy.

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson Alix Earle & Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach, Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa, and Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten.

Over the three-hour broadcast, each couple will perform three routines:

Judges’ Choice dance (new dance style chosen by judges)

Instant Dance Challenge (dancers learn their routine and music minutes before performing live)

Freestyle dance (no rules, full creative expression)

The performers will be judged according to the judges' scores after the performance, combined with viewer votes to decide the winner.

Voting windows open as soon as the show begins and remain open until the end of the telecast. U.S. and Canada residents who are 18+ can vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com or via SMS.