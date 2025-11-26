DWTS Season 34: Robert Irwin wins Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after pushing through rib injury

Robert Irwin, along with partner Witney Carson, has won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for Dancing with the Stars Season 34. "The winners and new champions of Dancing with the Stars are, Robert and Witney," announced Alfonso Ribeiro. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson have won Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)

"My sister said it best, thank you for changing my life," said Irwin after the victory.

"I'm so grateful for Robert, honestly, I already feel like I won with him as my friend and I can't thank you enough," said Carson.

The pros lifted Irwin and Carson up in the air as they held their Mirrorball Trophies to the ceiling.

Irwin won the trophy despite a rib injury he sustained ahead of the finale. He injured himself just hours before he and Crason were set to take to the floor for the Season 34 finale on Tuesday night, November 25.

Good Morning America wished the pair in an X post. Sharing their photo, it wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO Robert Irwin and Witney Carson YOUR SEASON 34 @officialdwts MIRRORBALL TROPHY WINNERS! Make sure you tune in for our #DWTS after party only on GMA!"

‘I wish he could see it’

Before his final dance, Irwin said he wanted to make his father, late Steve Irwin, proud. "I want this Freestyle to say thank you to America," said Irwin, before adding of his dad, "I wish he could see it, I really wish he could be here."

Irwin said that his ribs were "really painful" and that he had to keep stopping to rest during practice. The pair kicked off their Freestyle to ‘Black & Gold’ by Sam Sparro and ‘The Nights’ by Avicii.

Sharing a snap from their performance, DWTS wrote on X, “This is a Freestyle that will live on in #DWTS history. What a powerful performance from Robert Irwin and Witney Carson for the #DWTSFinale!”

Irwin said during practice, "I've been dealing with rib pain,” explaining that his intercostal muscles were causing him discomfort. "It's been getting worse progressively."

Carson said she was "extremely worried about Robert."“Robert’s ribs have been killing him, and more will be revealed on Tuesday,” Carson said in a TikTok video.