Brain teaser: Can you crack this tricky maths riddle that’s confusing the internet?

Brain teasers are fun little puzzles that make you think in different ways. They can be about words, numbers, shapes, or even everyday problems. Some brain teasers are easy, while others make you stop and think. It's more like a workout for your brain; the more you try solving them, the sharper your mind becomes. If you think you’re smart, this maths riddle might just surprise you.(@Brainy_Bits_Hub/X)

Maths brain teasers are very popular. They use numbers, patterns, or logic to test how well you can think, solve, and understand problems.

Here's such a brain teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @Brainy_Bits_Hub, which challenges you to solve a tricky maths riddle.

The brain teaser:

The maths riddle sounds simple, but it makes you think carefully about each clue. The riddle gives you small hints about a mystery number; it tells you what the number is not, what range it’s in, and what happens when you subtract it from 100.

At first, it might seem too easy, but if you rush, you might miss something important.

“I am a number, I am not an odd number, I am higher than 90, I am not higher than 100, and if you subtract me from 100, you get nothing,” the riddle reads.

Check out the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on July 16, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 100 likes and several comments.

One of the users, @davisotuwa763, trying to solve the brain teaser, commented, “100. Under my thought of less than ten seconds.”

Another user, @NasiruAhme57863, commented, “The answer is 100”.

Brain teasers like this train your brain to look at problems from different angles and not rush to answer too quickly.