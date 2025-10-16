Brooks Laich, fiancée Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir welcome first baby together: ‘Powerful little girl’

Former Canadian ice hockey forward Brooks Laich and his fiancée, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, welcomed their first baby together on October 6. The couple made the announcement in a sweet Instagram post. The 42-year-old got engaged to the CrossFit athlete in December 2024 after a three-year relationship. Brooks Laich and fiancée, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, welcome first baby together: ‘Hearts are overflowing’(Instagram/brookslaich)

Brooks Laich welcomes baby girl with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir

With several heartwarming photos, Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir broke the news on Instagram on October 16. “Our hearts are overflowing with love as we welcome our daughter into this world,” the couple wrote. They said that becoming parents was the “greatest gift” they could ever imagine. “Our world is forever brighter with you in it, our Emberly,” Brooks and Katrín added as they welcomed their daughter, Emberly Heba Laich.

Back in May, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “Our greatest blessing Baby Laich coming this fall. Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you, our little one!!!!!!”

Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir’s relationship timeline

According to People magazine, Laich and Davíðsdóttir made their relationship public in August 2021. At the time, the former NHL star was left impressed by Davíðsdóttir’s athleticism at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison.

Also read: Angel Reese makes history as first pro athlete to walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. See pics

After seeing Davíðsdóttir’s performance, Brooks Laich told the media that he was “proud” of how she competed at the event, describing it as the “expression of the hard work she put in to be here.”

Brooks Laich also assured that he would be there to watch Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir next time she takes the field and called her “one of the greatest competitors I have ever met.”

FAQs:

1. What is the name of Brooks Laich’s daughter?

The name of Brooks Laich’s daughter is Emberly Heba Laich.

2. When did Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir get engaged?

Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir got engaged in 2024 after three years of dating.

3. Who is Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir?

Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir is a CrossFit athlete.