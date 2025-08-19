'Business mogul': Little boy hilariously schools Julian Shapiro-Barnum on how business is really done

Children never fail to surprise with their innocence and wit, and a new video shared by Recess Therapy on Instagram is winning hearts for exactly that reason. In the clip, host and comedian Julian Shapiro-Barnum is seen chatting with a little boy who confidently declares at the very beginning, “I have a mind for business. We’re selling baby books!” A little boy hilariously turned a free book stall into “business” in a viral video that charmed the internet.(Instagram/recess_therapy)

Shapiro-Barnum, who has become popular for capturing candid conversations with children, immediately points out the apparent contradiction. “You said you’re selling books, but here it says free books. Are they free?” he asks.

To this, the boy responds with seriousness, “Yeah, they’re free for sale, so babies can just take a book and leave without giving us money.”

The boy tries his hand at selling

The exchange soon turns into a delightful skit as Shapiro-Barnum encourages him to make a pitch. The boy approaches a woman and her daughter and says, “Hungry Caterpillar is very cool because it says Hungry Caterpillar.” When the little girl replies that she already had the book, the boy insists, “I know you already had that one, but just we got another one. They’re free. No money at all.”

At one point, he even introduces restrictions on generosity, saying, “Well, you can take two if you want, but no more. Only two.” His entrepreneurial seriousness continues as he remarks, “Being a business owner can be hard work.”

Shapiro-Barnum laughs and compliments him, saying, “You make it look easy.” The boy quickly clarifies the concept once more with conviction: “Yeah, Free means you don’t give them money. Just take it and go away.”

Turning free into business

The funniest moment arrives when Shapiro-Barnum jokingly offers to buy one of the free books for a dollar. The boy, with a triumphant nod, declares, “Yeah, this is business.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The video, shared with the caption “business mogul,” has already crossed over six lakh views, sparking an outpouring of amused reactions online.

Internet reacts with delight

One user commented, “This kid is already smarter than most CEOs.” Another laughed, “Free for sale is my new favourite phrase.” Someone else wrote, “He just reinvented economics in the cutest way possible.” A parent noted, “This is exactly how my child tries to negotiate snacks at home.” Another user added, “The confidence with which he says it is everything.”