Carlos Alcaraz praises rival Jannik Sinner in classy speech after winning US Open: ‘More than my family’

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open. The Spanish tennis star delivered a classy speech during the post-match press conference in New York where he lauded his rival Sinner. Sep 7, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) pose with their trophies after the final of mens singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“This tournament is super special for me,” Alcaraz said during the post-match presentation.

“It is incredible, the three weeks that I spend here, it’s just a privilege to be part of these tournaments. I just feel at home, feel the energy, feel the love, just trying to play my best for you guys. You made everything easy, so thank you very much,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz on Jannik Sinner

"It's unbelievable what Jannik has been doing throughout the season. The level you are playing at every tournament. I'm seeing you more than I am my family!" Alcaraz quipped.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title. Fans celebrated not just the win but also his classy gesture of praising his rival.

Alcaraz will reclaim the world number one ranking from Sinner, returning to top spot on Monday for the first time since September 2023 after ending the Italian's 27-match winning run at hard-court Grand Slams.

"I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," said Sinner, who was also defeated by Alcaraz in an epic French Open final in June. Alcaraz has now won seven of the past eight meetings and is 10-5 overall against Sinner.

(With inputs from AFP)