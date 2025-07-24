Did Derek Huffman join Russian army? Here's the truth about Texas dad who moved to escape 'woke' culture

Derek Huffman, a father of four from Texas, has gone viral on social media for moving out of the United States and settling in Russia with his family. Derek and his wife, DeAnna Huffman, regularly post updates from their life in Russia on their YouTube channel. Derek Huffman (R) and Vladimir Putin.

It was in one such YouTube vlog that the Huffman couple revealed that they moved out of Texas and settled in Russia to escape the "LGBT propaganda" in the US. While it was only a fascinating story, so far, a recent update on the Huffman family has sparked significant concern.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Deanna Huffman claimed that Derek Huffman has joined the Russian army and is being sent to the frontlines in Ukraine. But the claims are unverified and DeAnna Huffman has since deleted the video.

Here's a photo of the Huffman family in front of the Red Square in Moscow:

The Truth About Derek Huffman Joining Russian Army

Despite DeAnna Huffman's claim that her husband, Derek, has joined the Russian army and is being sent to Ukraine, there are no official records available to validate those claims. The fact-checking website Snopes researched the Texas family and found no evidence to support the claim that he joined the army in Russia on the Ukraine frontlines.

Snopes revealed that records show Derek Huffman and his family moved to Russia in April 2025. There is a video on their YouTube channel where the family recorded their move to Russia. Another video from May 2025 showed Derek Huffman supposedly enlisting in the Russian army. There are many photos of Huffman in the uniform of the Russian army. However, it is not clear what role he fulfilled in the army.

Why The Huffman Family Moved To Russia

Derek Huffman told Russian news broadcaster, Russia Today, that he moved to the country from Texas to escape the "LGBT propaganda" and "concerns over LGBT indoctrination in the American schools."