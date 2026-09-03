Did Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole really ‘expose’ him? Viral cheating and $5M claims debunked
The viral Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce claims raise questions about cheating, $5 million, and what Nicole actually said.
A viral X post claiming Kayla Nicole gave up $5 million for Travis Kelce, caught him cheating with her friend and later said she “built the man the world loves” is false. There is no credible evidence that Nicole made those claims or gave up millions in YouTube earnings for her relationship with Kelce. The post uses an older video from Nicole’s October 2024 appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel and pairs it with an unrelated beach photo.
What did viral post claim about Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce?
The X post claims Nicole gave up everything for Kelce, including a reported $5 million from YouTube. It also says she caught the NFL star cheating with her own friend and later said, “I built the man the world loves… but someone else got the happy ending.”
There is no verified public statement from Nicole matching those claims. There is also no evidence that she gave up $5 million in YouTube earnings because of her relationship with Kelce. The alleged cheating story has not been backed by a credible interview, report or statement from Nicole.
What did Kayla Nicole actually say about Travis Kelce?
The video attached to the post is from Nicole’s October 2024 appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel. The conversation included her past relationship with Kelce, online criticism and rumors about their finances.
Also Read: Did Travis Kelce really cheat on Taylor Swift? Truth behind viral 21-year-old Brazilian woman claim
Nicole directly pushed back on the old claim that money caused problems between them. She said, “Do I look like anybody that would split anything? … Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?” She also said, “That was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet.”
She also spoke about the effect of online abuse, saying, “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day.”
The photo used with the viral post is unrelated and does not show Nicole, Kelce or Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce-Kayla Nicole relationship; Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship for about five years before their final split in 2022.
Also Read: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift buy Ohio lakefront home: Inside Chiefs star's new $5.35 million Bratenahl mansion
During that time, rumors about cheating and money circulated online, but Kelce denied the cheating claims, while both later pushed back on reports that finances caused their breakup.
Kelce went on to date Taylor Swift in 2023, and the two married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026. In the latest update, Kelce spoke about the wedding on the New Heights podcast, calling it “The Best Night Of My Life” and saying the night went by in the “blink of an eye.”
He also revealed that the couple wanted the celebration to feel private despite having about 1,000 guests.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More