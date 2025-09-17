Disney Springs Restaurant robbery: Scuba diver allegedly steals cash, swims away

A late-night robbery at a Disney Springs restaurant in Florida has baffled deputies and left staff shaken. Authorities say a man in full scuba gear targeted Paddlefish, the popular seafood restaurant built on a moored steamboat, before vanishing into the water with tens of thousands of dollars. Scuba-clad suspect targeted Disney Springs’ Paddlefish restaurant before vanishing into the water.(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

According to Rare, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the heist happened just after midnight on Monday. By then, customers were gone, but employees were still closing out the night. Investigators believe the suspect swam to the boat, ditched some of his diving equipment inside, and then walked straight to the manager’s office.

Also read: Disney Cruise is coming to Asia! A deep dive into the process to help you get on board!

Disney Springs restaurant robbery: How the heist unfolded

According to a NY Post report, workers inside were counting money for the safe when the man barged in. He ordered two employees into the corner, told them to shut their eyes, and tied their hands. No weapon was shown, and nobody was hurt. Upstairs, other staff members were busy cleaning and did not realize what was happening below deck.

The entire encounter lasted just a couple of minutes. Once the suspect left, the restrained workers managed to free themselves and call 911.

Disney Springs restaurant robbery: What the scuba suspect took

Authorities estimate the man fled with between $10,000 and $20,000 in cash. Deputies say he may have escaped the same way he arrived - by diving into the water and swimming away. Surveillance footage showed him firing a spray can at a security camera before leaving.

Employees told ABC 7 the suspect wore a blue beanie and skin-tight blue clothing. Investigators have not confirmed whether he had help, but the speed of the getaway suggests planning.

Also read: Pre-war world of Disney 's 'Breslau Murders' resonates today, says director

Disney Springs restaurant robbery: Search ongoing

Despite the bizarre nature of the crime, Paddlefish reopened the next day. Deputies are still searching for the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward. For now, the scuba thief remains at large, with thousands in stolen cash.

FAQs:

Where did the Disney Springs robbery happen?

The incident took place at Paddlefish, a seafood restaurant on a moored steamboat.

How much money was stolen in the heist?

Authorities estimate that between $10,000 and $20,000 was stolen.

Did the scuba suspect hurt anyone?

No, staff said they were not injured, and no weapon was used.

How did the suspect escape the restaurant?

Deputies believe the suspect swam away after leaving the boat.

Is the scuba suspect in custody?

No, police are still investigating and searching for the suspect.