Does singer Ann Marie have HIV? Here's the truth behind viral arrest video

An alleged bodycam footage of Chicago R&B singer and rapper Ann Marie's arrest for an argument with her "brother" has gone viral on social media. The reason why the bodycam footage of her arrest has gone viral is because of something one of the responding officers says about the 30-year-old singer having HIV. Chicago rapper and singer, Ann Marrie.(X/ @_osnapitzann)

In the video, a police officer can be seen confronting the singer at the door of his “brother's” residence. The officer can be seen talking about why she was arguing with the victim. While the officer asks them about what they were arguing about, to which she defends herself, saying that she was trying to stop him.

"Y'all don't even know the reason why you shouldn't be fighting," the officer says. "I didn't fight," she replies. The argument goes on as the police escort the singer out of the apartment building and into the police vehicle.

"He was like, you dirty, stood in the dark, so you got HIV," the officer can be heard saying while describing the fight. "And he's like, I don't care. I'm the one that's providing for y'all."

Here's the viral video:

Note: Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video.

The video has gone viral on social media with wild speculations about the singer having HIV. While it goes without saying that all of it remains unconfirmed, Ann Marie seemed to react to the speculation with an Instagram story.

"Now Be Fr Y'll lake asf!!! Find Y'all somebody else to play with," she wrote, suggesting that the claims are wild and unsubstantiated.

Ann Marie hand told police that the 2020 shooting in Atlanta was accidental, claiming the gun fell and discharged while she was reaching for a towel. Wright was critically injured but survived. Authorities charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was released on a bond.