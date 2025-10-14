Doug Lebda dies at 55: All on LendingTree founder and CEO's wife and 3 children

LendingTree CEO and founder Doug Lebda, 55, died in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in North Carolina on Sunday, the company said. The Charlotte-based company, founded in 1996, currently partners with more than 500 lenders in the United States. As the business world mourns Doug Lebda's unexpected passing, here is a look at his legacy and family. Doug Lebda dies in ATV accident: All on LendingTree founder and CEO’s family and legacy(X/@Douglebda)

Doug Lebda’s family

Doug Lebda is survived by his wife, Megan Lebda, and their three daughters, the New York Times reported. Following the passing of the LendingTree founder, Megan Lebda issued an emotional statement to convey her loss to the world.

She described Doug Lebda as an “amazing man” with a big heart. “Doug was compassionate, generous, and endlessly curious about the world and the people around him,” Megan said in the statement, per NY Daily News.

She lauded how Doug made friends everywhere with his “magnetic” energy. Megan Lebda said her husband, a generous man, had the “greatest joy” in “seeing others succeed.”

“Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world,” Megan Lebda added. She also said that Doug Lebda’s legacy will continue in the company he built with his blood and sweat.

In the wake of Doug Lebda’s passing, LendingTree appointed president and chief operating officer Scott Peyree as president and the new CEO. On the other hand, Steve Ozonian, a longtime director, was named the chairman of the board.

All about Doug Lebda

Doug Lebda was born on January 29, 1970, in Syracuse. A diligent student, Lebda did his bachelor’s from Bucknell University. He later completed his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, as per the NY Post.

Lebda started his professional career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the second-largest professional services network in the world. Two years after he founded LendingTree, the company launched online in 1998. It went public on the Nasdaq in 2000.

