Dying Light: The Beast launch moved: Here are launch times for PC and console

Fans of the video game Dying Light: The Beast will not be waiting until September 19 after all. Developer Techland announced the zombie sequel is releasing one day earlier, on September 18, to mark the milestone of crossing one million pre-orders. Originally slated for August before being delayed to September, the game now lands just in time to surprise fans who expected a longer wait, Gamespot reported. Dying Light: The Beast launch has been moved up as the games pre-orders crossed 1 million.(Screengrab/Techland official website)

Techland said in a statement that the one million pre-orders milestone “inspired” them to “push our boundaries and make the impossible possible.” Studio lead Tymon Smektała added, “We pushed ourselves to make the impossible possible, and that’s why we’re releasing the game a little earlier. I can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they finally step into the world of The Beast.”

Also read: Ego Nwodim exits SNL after seven seasons: All on comedian’s family and career

Dying Light: The Beast early release: What to expect

The Beast is a standalone entry in the Dying Light franchise and brings back Kyle Crane, the protagonist from the first game. After a decade of brutal genetic experimentation at the hands of the sinister Baron, Crane escapes his prison and sets out on a path of revenge.

Techland says the new adventure pulls from both Dying Light and Dying Light 2, benefiting from years of updates while revisiting elements of the original. Early previews suggest a 20-hour main campaign with up to 40–60 hours for completionists. Players who pre-order the game will also receive an in-game reward, per GameSpot.

Also read: Nintendo reveals new spin-off Pokémon Pokopia for Switch 2; see details here

Dying Light: The Beast launch times

Techland confirmed the game will unlock simultaneously across PC and console, with times set for major regions worldwide.

September 18

Los Angeles – 9 AM PT

New York – 12 PM ET

London – 5 PM BST

Mexico City – 10 AM CST

Chicago – 11 AM CDT

Bogota – 11 AM COT

Paris – 6 PM CEST

Warsaw – 6 PM CEST

Cape Town – 6 PM SAST

Riyadh – 7 PM AST

Istanbul – 7 PM EEST

Cairo – 7 PM EEST

Dubai – 8 PM GST

September 19

Sydney – 2 AM AEST

Singapore – Midnight SGT

Beijing – Midnight CST

Seoul – 1 AM KST

Tokyo – 1 AM JST

Wellington – 4 AM NZST

The earlier release marks a huge moment for Techland. The franchise has built a loyal following since the original Dying Light. With anticipation running high and pre-order numbers surging, Dying Light: The Beast will carry that momentum into launch day.

FAQs

1. When is Dying Light: The Beast releasing?

The game will be launched on September 18, 2025, one day earlier than the previously announced September 19 date.

2. Why was the release date moved up?

Techland said it advanced the release by 24 hours to celebrate crossing 1 million pre-orders.

3. What platforms will the game be available on?

Dying Light: The Beast will unlock simultaneously on PC and consoles worldwide.

4. What is the story of the game?

The standalone adventure follows Kyle Crane, who escapes captivity after a decade of experiments by a villain known as the Baron.

5. How long is the game?

Techland says the game features a 20-hour campaign, with 40–60 hours of content for completionists.