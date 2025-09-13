Ego Nwodim exits SNL after seven seasons: All on comedian’s family and career

Ego Nwodim, the 37-year-old comedian and actress, has announced that she is leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons. She made the revelation ahead of Season 51’s October premiere in an Instagram post and said, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.” Ego Nwodim announced her departure from Saturday Night Live through an Instagram Post. (Instagram)

She thanked creator Lorne Michaels, her castmates, and the show’s crew for their support, adding that she will carry the memories and laughter with her always. Nwodim’s departure follows other recent cast exits, including Heidi Gardner and Devon Walker.

Ego Nwodim's career: A breakout star on SNL

Nwodim joined SNL in 2018 for Season 44 as the only new cast member that year and was promoted to repertory player by 2020. She quickly became known for her comedic range, creating fan-favorite characters like Lisa from Temecula, the assertive lawyer who shakes the dinner table while cutting her steak, and Miss Eggy, whose infamous sketch earlier this year caused the live audience to shout expletives, Deadline reported.

According to the South China Morning Post, she also gained praise for her spot-on impression of singer Dionne Warwick. Beyond SNL, Nwodim has appeared in shows such as Poker Face and Mr. Throwback, as well as films like Little Brother with John Cena. She is also set to star in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.

Projects outside comedy

Off the sketch stage, Nwodim has kept busy with new ventures. In 2024, she launched her podcast, Thank You, Dad, where she invites guests to play the role of “Dad for the Day” as a nod to her upbringing in a single-parent household. She also co-hosted Vogue’s 2025 Met Gala livestream alongside Teyana Taylor and La La Anthony.

Family ties and personal life

Born to Nigerian parents, Nwodim often highlights and loves to talk about her family. She is super proud of her cousin Eberechi Eze, a pro footballer for Crystal Palace and the England national team. She even wore his jersey on SNL once. Her mother, Okey, also showed off her daughter’s adventurous and fun spirit in a surprise video on Today with Jenna & Friends.

From her early days studying biology at the University of Southern California to getting trained at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Ego Nwodim has done things her own way. Now, fans will be looking forward to her career post-SNL.

