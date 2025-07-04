Ex-Portland Trail Blazer Ben McLemore convicted in 2021 rape case

Former Portland Blazers star Ben McLemore was found guilty of rape and other charges relating to a 2021 assault. The assault took place at his then-Portland Trail Blazers teammate Robert Covington's residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Ben McLemore was convicted in a sexual assault case(X)

According to KGW, the news outlet based in Portland, a jury from Clackamas County delivered its verdict on Thursday morning. The jurors found McLemore, 32, guilty of three of the four charges leveled against him.

He was, as per KGW, convicted of rape in the first degree, unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and one count of sexual abuse in the second degree. The jury, however, acquitted him on the second count of sexual abuse.

Survivor testified she was incapacitated by alcohol

During the two-and-a-half-week trial, the prosecutors, according to another Bleacher Report, alleged that McLemore raped a 21-year-old woman who was too intoxicated to consent. The survivor reportedly testified that she had been heavily drinking and could not consent at the time of the incident.

Reportedly, prosecutor Scott Healy, during closing arguments, said the assessment of circumstances and evidence proved the point guard was guilty.

McLemore, his attorney claim act was consensual

Meanwhile, McLemore and his defense attorney Lisa Maxfield claimed the encounter was a consensual act between two intoxicated adults. The sportsperson admitted to consuming alcohol and insisted the woman had consented. He further said that there was no communication between the two before, during, or after the act and that he left the residence immediately afterwards, according to reports.

His attorney, Maxfield, said the sexual encounter was misinterpreted and reportedly told jurors that the outcome in a case where two intoxicated people get physically intimate, and where the man is more inebriated, was not guilty.

As per a Times of India report, while the assault happened at Covington’s home, he did not testify during the trial. However, testimonies of two other former Trail Blazers were heard. The quantum of the sentence will be announced next week, the report added.

Who is Ben McLemore?

McLemore made quite a splash as a first-round NBA draft pick in 2013 after showcasing his skills at the University of Kansas. Over the years, he has played for several teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Portland Trail Blazers. He last appeared during the 2021–22 season of the NBA. He has reportedly since played professionally in Europe, China and Türkiye.

FAQs

Q: What was Ben McLemore found guilty of?

A: He was found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Q: When did the incident occur?

A: The assault took place in October 2021 at a house party hosted at the home of Robert Covington in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Q: Was this during McLemore's NBA career?

A: Yes, McLemore played for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021–2022 NBA season.

Q: What was the defense’s argument?

A: The defense claimed the sexual encounter was consensual and argued McLemore was more intoxicated than the woman.

Q: What happens next for McLemore?

A: He awaits sentencing, though no date has been publicly announced yet.