Former 'sex spy' reveals how Russians are trained to seduce 'Silicon Valley nerds'

A former Russian agent, who now stays in the US, has opened up about the training she and her fellow “sex spies” received. In an interview, she recalled how she was taught to seduce her “targets” and manipulate them. Aliia Roza said she was trained as a “seduction agent” as a teenager. (Instagram/@aliiaroza)

Aliia Roza, a former Russian “sex spy”, told the New York Post that she was thrown out of her home country after she fell in love with an “intelligence target”.

Also Read: Iran sentences two French citizens to combined 63 years over espionage charges

“Sinister playbook”

Roza, who opened up about her former life at her lawyer's insistence, told the outlet that she was trained for the spy life from when she was a teenager.

In the interview, she revealed details about how a spy approaches her target.

“They see the target, they need to get information,” Roza told the outlet. “They need to manipulate the target, emotions, feelings, or whatever they can do, they will do it.”

How do the spies operate?

“You first appear in their life — seven times, to be exact — before making contact,” said Roza, adding, “You might show up at their coffee shop, their gym, or just keep liking their posts. When you finally meet, their brain already trusts you.”

She then explained how “love bombing” comes as the next step when a spy becomes familiar with the target. “It starts with love bombing — messages full of compliments, selfies, bikini photos.”

“They pretend to be weak or alone: ‘My parents were killed, I’m a student, I’m broke.’ It triggers the hero instinct. Every man wants to feel like the rescuer,” Roza explained.

Once trust is established, the spies start emotionally manipulating their targets. “The agent makes you doubt yourself.”

“She’ll say, ‘Your boss doesn’t appreciate you; your colleagues use you.’ It creates a bond where you feel you understand each other — and the rest of the world is bad.”

Ultimately, the agents ask for the information they want. “They’ll create stress — fear of losing the relationship. ‘If you don’t send this information right now, I’ll disappear forever.’ Under that emotional rush, people give up things they never would otherwise.”

Why tech workers?

The former spy explained to the outlet that tech workers are often overworked and isolated.

“They may be very smart and geniuses in what they do, but regarding dating relationships … they spend a lot of time in the offices,” she said. “There’s a gap in between female interaction. And then it’s much easier for a female to target you.”

She also warned the “Silicon Valley professionals” to be cautious about “sudden romantic attention” in their lives.

Roza, who received her Green Card in 2020, said that she never operated in the USA and her missions mainly focused on the UK and Europe.