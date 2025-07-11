Free Slurpee Day 2025: Here's how you can snag one for yourself at 7-Eleven

Fridays are usually a good time. But this Friday has an extra reason to celebrate. That is because July 11 is Slurpee Day, a chill little tradition that has been making summers better since 2002. And this time around, it is a big one. 7-Eleven is turning 98 (yes, it opened way back in 1927), and the birthday celebration is packed with sweet sips, free stuff, and even fun tongue tattoos, reported USA Today. Slurpee Day on July 11 offers free small Slurpees at 7-Eleven, celebrating the chain's 98th birthday. (representative image/unsplash)

If you have got even the tiniest sweet tooth or love anything icy on a hot day, here is why you will want to swing by your local 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes.

How to get a free Slurpee?

Just stop by a participating store on Thursday, July 11, and you will score a free small Slurpee – no purchase needed. The offer is strictly one per person and is based on first-come, first-served. So maybe do not roll in right before they close.

Want another one later? Easy. Just scan your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app when you grab the first one. That will unlock a coupon for a second free small Slurpee, redeemable until July 31.

This year’s extra twist? A little something called “Slurpee-activated tongue tattoos.” They are temporary tattoos in an S-shape that show up in blue, green, red, or purple on your tongue after sipping your drink. Only rewards members can grab them at select 7-Eleven and Speedway stores in cities like New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit.

Other goodies to get your hands on

New Flavor Alert: MTN Dew Infinite Swirl (pineapple-berry blend) is back in Slurpee form, and also available as a fountain drink or bottle.

Delivery Deal: Use code 711DAY in the 7NOW app for $7.11 off any order over $20 on July 11.

Slurpee Merch: Want a Slurpee T-shirt or even a costume? Check out the limited-edition Birthday Collection at 7Collection online.

Win Big: Enter via the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps for a shot at daily $5,000 prizes (yes, this contest runs through Jan 6, 2026).

