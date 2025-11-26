Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Google Meet down, yay’: Outage sparks hilarious meme feat on X from officer goers

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 12:20 pm IST

‘Google Meet down, yay’: Outage sparks hilarious meme feat from officer goers

Google Meet, the tech giant's popular video-calling app, has been reported down for users across the globe. Many have reported facing problems while trying to join meetings using the platform.

Google Meet is reportedly down for some users worldwide. (Unsplash)
Google Meet is reportedly down for some users worldwide. (Unsplash)

Following which, many took to social media to share their reactions, including those who posted hilarious tweets and funny memes.

According to real-time problem and outage monitoring website, Downdetector, nearly 67% users have reported issues while trying to access the Google Meet website. Another 32% have reported server connectivity issues.

News / Trending / US / ‘Google Meet down, yay’: Outage sparks hilarious meme feat on X from officer goers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On