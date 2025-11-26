‘Google Meet down, yay’: Outage sparks hilarious meme feat on X from officer goers

Google Meet, the tech giant's popular video-calling app, has been reported down for users across the globe. Many have reported facing problems while trying to join meetings using the platform. Google Meet is reportedly down for some users worldwide. (Unsplash)

Following which, many took to social media to share their reactions, including those who posted hilarious tweets and funny memes.

According to real-time problem and outage monitoring website, Downdetector, nearly 67% users have reported issues while trying to access the Google Meet website. Another 32% have reported server connectivity issues.