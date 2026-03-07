Google offers Sundar Pichai pay package worth up to $692 million: All you need to know
With this deal, Google's Sundar Pichai will become one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, could earn up to $692 million under a new compensation plan published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Indian-origin tech leader, who is also the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, stands to earn the amount over the next three years.
Inside the pay plan:
Reportedly, Pichai’s three-year salary of $6 million, which comes to $2 million per year, will not change. The remainder of his compensation plan will be paid through Alphabet stock.
Also Read: Techie who survived mass layoff at Jack Dorsey’s Block offered 75% salary hike but she quit
Additionally, the compensation will also include shares in two subsidiaries: the autonomous vehicle company Waymo and the drone delivery service Wing. According to the SEC filing, Pichai could receive nearly $175 million from the subsidiaries, including $45 million from Wing and $130 million from Waymo.
However, the allocation will reportedly depend on the performance of the shares. As for Alphabet, it will depend on the amount of dividends paid. The deal stands to make Sundar Pichai one of the highest paid CEOs in the world.
What will happen in case of a dismissal?
The filing suggests that in case of a dismissal, Pichai would have to “forfeit all stock options that are not yet exercisable”.
Also Read: Delhi entrepreneur explains how his top truck drivers earn more than software developers
"Current and previous incentives in Mr Pichai's compensation have benefited Alphabet and its stockholders significantly," the company said in the filing.
(With inputs from AFP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More