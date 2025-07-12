H-1B visa holder raises concern over home ownership; Netizens say ‘Buying a house is…’

A viral Reddit post has created uncertainty among H-1B visa holders, who are planning to buy a house in the US. An anonymous user under the name 'smokyskyline' has shared a post that appears to be a direct warning about the risks of owning a house while on a temporary work visa. The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire workers from other countries if they have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a specific field. A Reddit user cautioned H-1B visa holders against buying houses in the US amid job cuts and political uncertainty.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Reddit post highlights various issues faced by H-1B visa holders

The user pointed to the instability in the tech sector and the unpredictable nature of US immigration policies as reasons for concern. “The tech environment is way too unstable,” the account cautioned. “Politics follows the same environment. Before you know it, you may lose your job, or the country could become unfriendlier to H1bs.”

For many foreign workers in the US, job security is directly tied to their visa status. A sudden layoff can mean losing both their livelihood and their legal right to stay in the country.

The Reddit post highlighted the financial burden of a mortgage. The user wrote that the financial burden of the property can be immense in times of job cuts and political uncertainty.

Netizens react to the viral post

Many agreed with the original post, as one Redditor wrote, “Buying a house is throwing money away. Source: own a house and it's a money pit,” wrote one user.

Another user shared that the decision was dependent on the area where one lived or decided to rent vs buy, plus their financial condition, and the housing market.

A third Redditor wrote, “Owning a house is a necessity. Renting changing houses after every 2-3 years is a lot of work and trouble. Again rent keeps on increasing as per the state of the market. But if you buy a housing loan on a fixed structure with increasing salaries it becomes easier with time. After a certain point you want to settle live in a community.”

As layoffs continue to ripple through the tech industry, many H-1B holders are now taking a hard look at long-term financial decisions like buying a home. For them, the American Dream may come with more strings attached than ever before.

FAQs

1. Who is eligible for an H-1B visa?

People with a job offer by a US employer and a bachelor's degree or higher in a related area is eligible for the visa.

2. Does H-1B lead to a green card?

Yes, an H-1B can lead to a green card, but it's not guaranteed.

3. What jobs qualify for an H-1B visa?

IT, engineering, science, healthcare, education, and business roles qualify for the visa.

4. What is the new rule for US visas?

The new rule requires F, M, and J visa applicants to make social media profiles public for vetting.

5. Do Indians get a 10 year US visa?

Yes, Indian citizens can get a US B1/B2 visitor visa.