‘Haina meri landlord pookie’: Elderly Japanese plays Holi with Indian woman in US

Distance from one's homeland often makes the colours of a festival feel a little faded, but for one Indian woman in the USA, a beautiful bond with her Japanese landlord brought the spirit of Holi to life. In a video that has wowed people, the woman shared how her "sweet" landlord stepped in so she wouldn't have to celebrate alone. The sight of two women from different cultures giggling like children while sharing a quiet moment of joy is heartwarming. The Indian woman with her Japanese landlord. (Instagram/@jaanv_the_parrot)

“My Japanese landlord joined me to celebrate Holi with me, as I live alone in the USA. She is the sweetest,” the Indian woman wrote and shared a video of her interaction with an elderly woman. She added, “Haina meri landlord pookie [Isn't my landlord pookie].”

Also Read: ₹35 LPA in India vs $125k in US: H-1B holder asks if it's the right time to stay in India

The video opens to show them facing the camera. The Indian woman says, “Koi aur mila nahi, main apni landlord ko uthake le aayi [Since I couldn't find anyone else, I just brought my landlord along with me].” She then says the yellow colour she is holding is organic and puts it on her landlord’s cheeks, saying, “Happy Holi.”

In turn, the elderly Japanese woman does the same, and that too very gently. The video ends with both women laughing and giggling.

HT.com has reached out to the woman; this report will be updated once she responds.