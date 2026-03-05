‘Haina meri landlord pookie’: Elderly Japanese plays Holi with Indian woman in US
The Indian woman’s Holi video with her elderly Japanese landlord has won people over.
Distance from one's homeland often makes the colours of a festival feel a little faded, but for one Indian woman in the USA, a beautiful bond with her Japanese landlord brought the spirit of Holi to life. In a video that has wowed people, the woman shared how her "sweet" landlord stepped in so she wouldn't have to celebrate alone. The sight of two women from different cultures giggling like children while sharing a quiet moment of joy is heartwarming.
“My Japanese landlord joined me to celebrate Holi with me, as I live alone in the USA. She is the sweetest,” the Indian woman wrote and shared a video of her interaction with an elderly woman. She added, “Haina meri landlord pookie [Isn't my landlord pookie].”
The video opens to show them facing the camera. The Indian woman says, “Koi aur mila nahi, main apni landlord ko uthake le aayi [Since I couldn't find anyone else, I just brought my landlord along with me].” She then says the yellow colour she is holding is organic and puts it on her landlord’s cheeks, saying, “Happy Holi.”
In turn, the elderly Japanese woman does the same, and that too very gently. The video ends with both women laughing and giggling.
HT.com has reached out to the woman; this report will be updated once she responds.
How did social media react?
The heartwarming bond between an Indian woman and her Japanese landlord in America has touched people’s hearts. Social media was quickly flooded with love, with many users expressing their admiration through a sea of heart emoticons.
An individual observed, “She is so gentle.” The OP shared, “Yeah, she is also so shy.” Another expressed, “Never knew you were living in us... I felt this was just a random girl who shares sweet, soothing, and lovely vibes through her videos, definitely living in her hometown, but I didn't expect to be in the USA. I hope you are doing well. BTW Happy Holi.”
A third individual commented, “She's so gentle and seems like a good soul as well.” A fourth wrote, “How cute and gentle she is.”
The Indian woman goes by “jaanv_the_parrot” on Instagram. Her profile bio reads, “Just a girl ranting about things we all hate.” At the time of writing this report, she had 85 posts with over 1,400 followers.
