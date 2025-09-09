Haru Urara: Famed Japanese racehorse with zero wins, 113 losses dies at 29

Haru Urara, the famous Japanese racehorse that lost 113 games in a row and inspired a character in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, has died at 29. Martha Farm in Onjuku, Chiba, confirmed Urara’s death on September 9, according to the Friday magazine. Haru Urara, the famous Japanese racehorse that lost 113 games, dies at 29.(X/@HARUURARA_mochi)

Japanese racehorse, Haru Urara, dies of colic

Yuko Miyahara, a representative of the Martha Farm, said he suspected “something wrong” with Haru Urara’s health after the horse did not poop on September 8, a day before it breathed its last.

He called a vet to treat Haru Urara. However, the horse passed away after its “condition suddenly worsened” in the early hours of September 9. “It's truly unfortunate," Miyahara told Friday magazine.

As per the outlet, the famous racehorse died of “colic”, which is abdominal pain caused by issues within the gastrointestinal tract or other abdominal organs. Before Haru Urara, derby-winning horses Winning Ticket, Sunny Brian, and Roger Burrows died of colic.

"Urara was 29 years old, which would be nearly 90 years old in human terms,” mourned Miyahara, adding that the racehorse was in “great health” until September 8.

Haru Urara became an icon in Japan

He also said that visitors from around the world had lately been paying a visit to Haru Urara at Martha Farm in Onjuku, Chiba.

Haru Urara was born in 1996 in Hokkaido. Its racing career spanned from 1998 to 2004. Haru Urara gained media attention due to its bad luck on the tracks. It lost 113 races in a row in the early 2000s. Despite the losses, Haru Urara returned to the tracks time and again, showing determination, which made it an icon for the Japanese people. Urara was later dubbed “star of the losers”, as per Friday magazine.

FAQs:

Which character did Haru Urara inspire in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

The racehorse inspired a female character called Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Haru Urara, who never wins a single race.

