McDonald's Monopoly 2025: Products, full guide to getting game pieces without buying anything

McDonald's brought back the fan-favorite Monopoly game to boost its sales in the United States amid tough competition from Wendy's, Yum!, and Burger King. In addition to free food, customers can win cash prizes, cars, and even trips through the game, as per CNN. Here is how you can get McDonald's Monopoly game pieces this year without a single purchase. McDonald's Monopoly 2025: Here is a full guide to getting game pieces without a purchase.(Representative image/Unsplash)

How to get Monopoly game pieces without purchase

To get the McDonald's Monopoly game pieces without purchase, you have to keep an eye on the website: amoe.playatmcd.com. Following a two-step verification process to confirm their age, individuals will receive an email from monopolyatmcd@amoe.playatmcd.com. Once you have followed the given instructions, you will qualify for a “game code request”, as per The Takeout.

To benefit from the game codes, you must be a McDonald's Rewards member and register for the 2025 Monopoly Game via the McDonald's app. Just copy the code from the email and hit submit. A happy Mr Monopoly, who is prepared to deliver your fate, will then appear on the page.

While you are allowed to submit a maximum of five "alternate method of entry" requests per day, you can only enter 10 codes per day.

McDonald's Monopoly game 2025: Details

The McDonald's Monopoly game will remain open until November 2, 2025, as long as the game pieces are available. The deadline for redeeming these game pieces is November 23, 2025, as per The Takeout. The game is available to citizens of all 50 states in the United States who are at least 18 years old.

Customers are given peelable, vintage game pieces on drink cups, fry holders, food boxes, and packaging that have a Monopoly property with a code. The following are part of the eligible menu items: Premium roast coffee, mocha, latte, cappuccino, Americano, macchiato, hot tea, hot chocolate, iced tea, lemonade, large iced coffee, Big Mac sandwiches, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, hash browns, McMuffin sandwiches, and large fries.

FAQs

When did McDonald's launch Monopoly?

McDonald's first launched Monopoly in 1987.

Can I get Big Mac sandwiches through the McDonald's Monopoly game?

Yes, you can get Big Mac sandwiches through the McDonald's Monopoly game.

Who is the current CEO of McDonald's?

Chris Kempczinski is the current CEO of McDonald's.