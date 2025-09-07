'I want my kids to grow up in America. Not India': Dallas man's X post sparks immigration debate

A video recorded by a man in Dallas has gone viral after he criticised a street celebration taking place in his neighbourhood. Filmed from inside his car, the clip shows a group of people gathered on the street, playing drums and taking part in the festivities. Along with the video, the user, Daniel Keene, shared a comment linking the gathering to immigration, saying he wanted his children to grow up in America, not India. The video has sparked a heated debate on cultural diversity and immigration.(X/@Djkeene1)

“Typical view in my neighborhood outside Dallas. We have to cancel the H1-Bs. I want my kids to grow up in America. Not India,” Keene wrote while sharing the video on X.

In the comments section, the man further criticised immigrants, saying, “There seems to be a celebration every month. Even then, the neighborhood is easily 70% Indian now and it was not this way until recently. All of the Dallas Suburbs are overrun by Indians.”

“Just walking down the street around 7 is like walking the streets of Mumbai,” he said.

Immigration debate

The post has gone viral online, sparking a heated debate on cultural diversity and immigration. While some criticised the man for intolerance, others supported his frustration, echoing concerns about immigration policies.

“My suggestion, walk up to them and you will might find: World class hospitality as Indians welcome you, Explain to you what’s up, Integrate you in those celebrations and You might not become friends - But at least you would know - what they were upto & dial down on hate,” one user wrote.

“This is my America. I chose to live in a predominantly Indian neighborhood in North Texas and it's been fantastic. It's like when I grew up in the 80s where kids actually play outside. Everyone takes walks around the neighborhood after dinner. Schools are great, safe area,” commented another.

“Beautiful. They are here legally. What’s the issue?” asked a third user.

However, some users supported the man, saying, “The Indians are taking over every nice suburb in north Texas. It's extremely frustrating.”

“We recently built a house near Austin and upon moving in, we found out ALL of our neighbors are Indian. Within at least 20 homes of ours, we are the only white family. So far we have not had any issues but your video doesn't make me feel good about it,” said another commenter.

“It's beyond H-1Bs. We can no longer just simply stop the influx, we need to actively start repatriating/remigrating at scale, illegals AND legals,” expressed one user.