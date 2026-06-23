Indian-origin woman, 23, quits Google to pursue podcast and AI startup: ‘Financial security can also be a trap'

A 23-year-old Indian-origin software engineer has revealed why she quit Google to pursue a podcast and build an AI startup, saying that staying in a comfortable job and wondering “what could have been” felt scarier than taking the leap. The techie acknowledged that leaving Google involved significant financial uncertainty. (LinkedIn/Aashna Doshi)

In an as-told-to essay published in Business Insider, Aashna Doshi, a former Google engineer based in New York City, wrote, “I took a big risk to get my Google job. Now I’m taking another one by leaving it.”

Aashna said that she received a full-time offer from Google in February 2024, months before graduating from Georgia Tech. However, the role was based in California, while she wanted to work in New York City.

She said that despite a difficult job market for many of her peers, she turned down the offer and took the gamble. “The risk paid off,” she said, sharing that 2 months later, Google offered her a software engineering role in New York, which she accepted.

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Why did she start a podcast? Aashna said she enjoyed working at Google and was learning from people with diverse backgrounds, but she added that she wanted a creative outlet outside of coding.

The techie explained that much of her day-to-day work revolved around technical tasks, while her interests increasingly extended towards conversations, storytelling and learning from other people’s experiences.

That interest led to the launch of a podcast in early 2025, while she was still working at Google. She said that she and her co-host, another software engineer in Big Tech, launched “0 to 1” podcast. The name, she said, reflected the idea that people's journeys matter just as much as where they eventually end up.

Aashna said that they initially relied on cold messages, personal contacts and their network to land guests. They interviewed founders, engineers, executives and creators about their career journeys. Then, within a year, the podcast crossed 100,000 YouTube views and helped them connect with leaders from companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

“The podcast helped us network up,” Aashna said, adding that it would have been difficult to connect with senior leaders at large companies otherwise.

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Why did she leave Google? The techie said that she increasingly wanted to make decisions faster and see the direct impact of her work rather than being “one piece of a very large machine” at a Big Tech company.

She shared that she quit Google in May to focus full-time on Bounty, an outcome-based AI marketplace she is building with her podcast co-host. The platform allows companies to post tasks such as sourcing candidates, conducting outreach or generating leads, and only pay for verified results.

Aashna said that the podcast played an important role in giving her the confidence to make the transition from employee to founder. She also said that having a podcast with an audience of founders and operators also gives the startup a ready-made distribution channel.

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‘Financial security can be a trap’ Despite the conviction, the 23-year-old acknowledged that leaving Google involved significant financial uncertainty.

She said that the startup is still pre-launch and not generating revenue, while the podcast has yet to start earning through sponsorships. She said she now earns only a fraction of what she made at Google, but is willing to take the risk.

“Leaving Google was a risk, but I've always believed that if you feel a strong enough pull toward something, you have to be willing to walk away from good in pursuit of something that could be great,” she said.

“Financial security is comfortable, but it can also be a trap,” she added.

Reflecting on her decision, Aashna said, “The scarier version of this decision wasn’t leaving Google. It was staying and always wondering what could have been.”