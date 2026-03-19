Is Elon Musk richer than 693 ‘poorest’ billionaires combined? Report reveals

How rich is Elon Musk, exactly? With an estimated net worth of $832.1 billion, the tech mogul is currently in a league of his own. According to Forbes, his fortune actually eclipses the combined wealth of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett by about $54 billion, putting him on the fast track to becoming the first-ever trillionaire. World’s richest man, Elon Musk, could become the world’s first trillionaire. (REUTERS)

The outlet in a tweet explained that Musk’s fortune exceeds the collective wealth of the world’s 693 "poorest" billionaires. They reportedly have net worths ranging from $1 billion to $1.4 billion.

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Elon Musk cofounded seven companies. They include electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI. With the growing value of his companies and other investments, he is worth more than three times the value of Larry Page. The Google cofounder is the second richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $257 billion.

The tech mogul has shattered multiple financial records over the past year, becoming the first person in history to cross the $500 billion, $600 billion, $700 billion, and, most recently, the $800 billion mark.

Under his new performance-based pay package at Tesla, Musk may become the world’s first trillionaire, provided the EV giant hits its next set of ambitious growth targets.

Elon Musk’s early life, education He was born in South Africa in 1971 to Maye Musk, a model and nutritionist, and Errol Musk, an electromechanical engineer. He studied at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with a degree in physics and economics in 1995 from the US college.

Elon Musk’s partners and children: Musk married his Canadian-born college sweetheart, Justine, in 2002. Their firstborn child, Nevada Alexander, died at the age of 10 weeks. Later, the couple underwent IVF and welcomed five more children - twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. The couple got divorced in 2008.

In 2010, he married Talulah Riley and got divorced in 2012. A year later, they remarried, but divorced again in 2016. The couple doesn’t have any children together.

Beginning in 2018, the tech mogul was in an on-and-off relationship with singer Grimes, but later broke up. They have three children together: Techno Mechanicus, X Æ A-12, and Exa Dark Sideræl.

In 2021, Musk welcomed Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice with his then-partner, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, as reported by Business Insider. On many occasions, the Tesla CEO has said that his son Strider's middle name is in honour of the renowned Nobel Prize–winning Indian-American physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

In 2024, Musk and Zilis welcomed their third baby: Arcadia. A year after they became parents to a baby boy named Seldon Lycurgus.

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old influencer, in an explosive tweet last year, revealed that she had given birth to the tech mogul’s child.

Who will inherit Elon Musk’s vast fortune? Musk’s views on inheritance are anything but traditional. Unlike other entrepreneurs who often groom their kids for leadership, he is strongly against the concept of passing down wealth to “undeserving children”.

“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company," he once said, according to a 2023 Forbes report. "I think that's a mistake."

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He believes in a merit-based approach, suggesting it is better to hand leadership to deserving individuals within the organisation than to simply transfer the shares to the heirs.