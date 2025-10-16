Is YouTube down? Users rush to X to find answer, react with hilarious memes

YouTube experienced a widespread outage, with thousands of users reporting issues. Soon after, users flocked to X to air their grievances and find answers. A few of them reacted with hilarious memes. Hundreds of users reported that YouTube was down. (Unsplash)

What did social media say?

An X user wrote, “Everyone is rushing to Twitter to check if YouTube is down for everyone else,” while sharing a meme that captures the sentiment.

Another person posted a meme and shared, “I restarted my phone thinking that s**t was tweaking just to find out YouTube is down.”

A third commented that many could have blamed their Wi-Fi instead of realising that they are unable to watch videos due to the platform's outage.

“People coming to X to realise YouTube is down and it's not their Wi-Fi.”

According to DownDetector, more than 4,000 users reported outages while trying to access the video and music streaming platform. YouTube support has replied to users complaining about the downtime.

Answering to a User, the support team wrote, “If you're having trouble with the app, give this a try: delete and reinstall, and remember to restart your device in between! Hope that fixes it for you. If not, tell us!”

In a blog post, the support team said that the issue of the app crashing on mobile has been resolved. “The issue is fixed! If you're using an iOS device, please reinstall the app. Thanks for your patience while we looked into this.”

Earlier, the company wrote, “We've heard from some of you that the YouTube app is crashing on your mobile devices. This issue may affect Android and IOS users. You might be seeing the following: The app unexpectedly closes. The app is unresponsive when clicked.”

They informed that the team was looking into the issues and suggested a few hacks for the users, including uninstalling and reinstalling the app.