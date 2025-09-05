Jimin goes blonde again; BTS fans love the look, say ‘we are so back’

Jimin is blonde again. Photos of the BTS member surfaced on social media where he can be seen with the new hair color. Soon, K-pop fans went into a frenzy, commenting on the 29-year-old singer's new look. BTS singer Jimin was spotted with blonde hair driving fans into a frenzy.(X/@camlovesyoongi)

Jimin's video was shared on the Instagram story of Youngsun Shin, an entrepreneur.

Fans react to Jimin going blonde

Several fans took to X to express excitement. One fan said “jimin is blonde, he’s smiling, he’s wearing his fancy glasses, he’s dressed pretty. we’re so back.”

Another remarked, “Whole tl celebrating Jimin being blonde like it’s a bts comeback announcement”. Yet another fan gushed, “OMG!! My favorite version of Jimin is blonde Jimin!” In fact, Blonde Jimin even began to trend on X.

Blonde Jimin trends on X(X)

As fans noted, this is not the first time Jimin has gone blonde. In 2023, the K-pop singer and dancer caused much buzz when he decided to return to the shade. He was not the only BTS member to don the blonde look during the band's break, since members V and Taehyung rocking the transformation earlier as well.

Jimin is no stranger to experimenting with hair colors and has gone with shades like pink as well in the past.

What is Jimin up to now

Jimin has recently been in the news, but not for his musical prowess or performance. It has been his love life that's been under the scanner since actor Song Da Eun uploaded a clip on TikTok, of her greeting Jimin at an elevator.

ARMY fans pored over clues to find out if the two were romantically involved, but eventually Bighit Music set the record straight with a reported statement.

“Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts. The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist,” they said. HT.com has not been able to verify the validity of this statement.