Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to ‘dictator’ in biting monologue on Maduro's capture

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump during the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night host accused the US president of orchestrating a military operation against Venezuela in order to distract from public scrutiny around the Epstein files controversy. Jimmy Kimmel roasted Trump for the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

He then used some clever wordplay to compare Trump to a “dictator” and a “war criminal”.

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the late-night show on January 5 after his holiday break. “Donald Trump did so much crazy stuff over the last two weeks, it would take a nine-part Ken Burns documentary series to cover it all, but I'm going to do my best to boil it down,” he said.

He first took aim at the president for hosting the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors telecast, before moving on to discuss the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

“If you were wondering how bad these Epstein files are for Trump, turns out, they're 'invade Venezuela' bad,” Kimmel said. “This is literally the plot of the movie 'Wag the Dog.' The president gets caught in a sex scandal, so he attacks a smaller country to distract us, and here we are, distracted.”

Kimmel then listed the traits of a “criminal dictator” who drove his country into financial ruin while enriching his own family, leading viewers to assume he was referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He then revealed he was talking about Trump.

“Trump decided Maduro had to go, and yes, he's a criminal and a dictator who's driven his country into financial ruin, while he and his family have lined their own pockets, but Maduro is no saint either,” he joked.

The internet had a field day with the video of Kimmel’s latest aim at Trump.

“No wonder Trump hates Kimmel. Kimmel eviscerates him at every turn,” wrote one viewer on X.

“For once, Kimmel was funny at least. Kudos!” another said.

“Trump's attempt to silence Kimmel and the resulting boycott of Disney basically gave Kimmel immunity. He's now free to call out Trump for anything and everything, and he won't get pulled off the air,” a Reddit user opined.