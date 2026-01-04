Dems mock Trump, say Maduro captured on the day DOJ was set to explain Epstein files redactions, ‘Just a coincidence...’

Dems Oversight Committee has mocked President Donald Trump in a social media post, noting that the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife happened on the day the DOJ was set to explain its redactions in the Epstein files. Trump announced that Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of the Country" early Saturday morning amid a "large scale strike" by the US, according to CBS News. Dems mock Trump, say Maduro captured on the day DOJ was set to explain Epstein files redactions (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“We are sure it’s just a coincidence, but today is the statuatory date for the DOJ to explain its redactions in the Epstein file productions,” Oversight Dems wrote on X. “We have not forgotten, and we won’t let up - regardless of the President’s new unconstitutional actions.”

The redactions in the newly-released documents on Jeffrey Epstein drew criticism from various public figures for being heavily redacted. Ro Khanna, the Democratic representative who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Thomas Massie, a Republican, claimed that “the most important documents are missing” from the trove of files that were released.

Massie, who led the effort to force a vote on releasing the full Justice Department files on the Epstein investigation, said that the document release “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law” that Trump had signed.

Nicolás Maduro’s capture

Maduro and his wife landed in New York Saturday afternoon, January 3, to face federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations. The Venezuelan President has denied the allegations.

The operation to capture Maduro was carried out by the U.S. Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, officials told CBS News. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with Tony Dokoupil on a special edition of the CBS Evening News that "President Trump sets the terms" on running Venezuela.

"Ultimately, we're going to control what happens next because of this brave decision. President Trump has shown American leadership," Hegseth said.

Trump has announced that the US is "going to run the country" until there is a "safe, proper and judicious transition" of power in Venezuela.