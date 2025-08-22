Lil Nas X in hospital after possible overdose: Family, relationships, career and more

Rapper Lil Nas X experienced a major health scare on August 21 when he was taken to the hospital due to a possible overdose. This came after the 26-year-old was caught strolling down a street in Los Angeles, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, TMZ reported. According to E! News, police in Los Angeles responded after they received the report of a "nude man walking in the street" on Ventura Boulevard early morning. Lil Nas X has been admitted to hospital due to possible overdose.(Getty Images via AFP)

When the police officials arrived at the scene, the "suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody," police said.

They added that the person was later taken to a local hospital "for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for Battery on a Police Officer."

Who is Lil Nas X?

Born on April 9, 1999, in Lithia Springs, Georgia, his real name is Montero Lamar Hill. His parents got divorced when he was just six years old. After spending most of his childhood in Atlanta, the rapper later shifted to Austell, Georgia, to live with his gospel singer father, according to The Grio.

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019. He was sent to the University of West Georgia, but only studied there for a year before dropping out to begin his career in the music industry. Over the years, Lil Nas X stated that he was influenced by Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, and Young Thug to be a rapper. During his teenage years, he used social media, especially X, to share videos of his work.

Lil Nas X came into the spotlight after the release of Old Town Road, which ended up at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 and remained at that position for around 19 weeks. Post that, he bagged maximum nominations as the male artist during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, winning in categories like Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as well as Best Music Video.

Personal Life: Family and past relationships

In January last year, the HBO documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero provided fans a look into his personal life.

He shared in the project that he had earlier thought about going into healthcare before launching his career in music. “When I was a kid, I was like, ‘I want to be a surgeon.’ I wanted to be a cardiovascular surgeon ‘cause my grandmother and a lot of family members had heart problems,” People magazine quoted him as saying.

The documentary also featured his father, Robert Stafford, stepmother Mia Stafford, as well as his brothers Lamarco Hill, Tramon Hill and Robert Sleepy.

Lil Nas X earlier revealed that he once dated Yai Ariza, who was his co-star in That's What I Want music video. Also, he was romantically linked to Cody Jon.

FAQs

How Lil Nas X become famous?

He gained significant attention after his country rap single Old Town Road became a major hit.

Where is Lil Nas X now?

He is currently in hospital and "placed under arrest for Battery on a Police Officer," E! News reported.

What is the real name of Nil Nas X?

His real name is Montero Lamar Hill.